Sewa Projects Sewa International Projects Covid-19 “ Sewa International has been active on the ground early, to help deal with the Coronavirus pandemic situation. We have established a Non-Medical helplines in different areas of USA more... Project Details close Sewa International has been active on the ground early, to help deal with the Coronavirus pandemic situation. We have established a Non-Medical helplines in different areas of USA Read more



Covid-19 Bharath “ Sewa International have started ‘Help India Defeat COVID-19’ Campaign and is seeking your support. We are raising funds for buying supplies, and ensuring that the much-needed. more... Project Details close Sewa International have started ‘Help India Defeat COVID-19’ Campaign and is seeking your support. We are raising funds for buying supplies, and ensuring that the much-needed lifesaving medical equipment like oxygen-concentrators and ventilators are acquired and shipped to hospitals across Bharat. Read more

Donate Sponsor a Child “ Sponsor a child project serves children of low-income families through donating fees, uniforms, books, career guidance, and counseling. more... Project Details close Sponsor a Child program is founded on a holistic philosophy to span education, health, physical and cultural development of the child. Since 2009, we have been providing education for children in grades 4-10 from underprivileged families in India. Beneficiaries are from low-income families with parents who are maid-servants, day laborers, janitors, taxi drivers, and roadside vendors. The project that started in Bangalore (Karnataka), and, Hyderabad (Andhra Pradesh), is currently operating in tribal areas of Chamarajanagar, and, Uttara Kannada (in Karnataka), and also in Salem, Tamil Nadu. Since inception, we have served more than 3,400 children. Read more



Toilet & Hygiene “ Sewa International’s Toilet and Hygiene Project for the Girl Child was conceived to provide sanitation facilities to girls who belong to the vulnerable section. more... Project Details close Sewa International’s Toilet and Hygiene Project for the Girl Child was conceived to provide sanitation facilities to girls who belong to the vulnerable section of Indian society so that they can overcome social and cultural norms of the till now accepted practice of open defecation outside of the home. There are several ‘rights’ given to citizens of India but the right to a safe, secure, and healthy life at home and in schools is not one of them. Thus, we believe a “Right to Sanitation Facilities”, especially for our women and girl children who face several challenges everyday just to attend nature calls in a safe and secure environment, is much needed. Read more ASPIRE Project “ The ASPIRE Program was born out of Sewa’s heartfelt response not simply to the perceived need, but to the genuine request for help from refugee children in Houston. more... Project Details close Sewa's mission is to empower communities by sharing with them the resources and skills needed to enhance their own lives. For underserved youth in Houston, that empowerment is taking place through the ASPIRE Program. The focus is on the overall development of the children, nurturing in them the knowledge and qualities required for social and academic success, such as emotional intelligence, competence in core subjects, critical thinking, and creativity. Read more