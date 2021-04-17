Menu
Sewa Projects

Sewa International Projects

Covid-19

Project Details
Sewa International has been active on the ground early, to help deal with the Coronavirus pandemic situation. We have established a Non-Medical helplines in different areas of USA

Covid-19 Bharath

Project Details
Sewa International have started 'Help India Defeat COVID-19' Campaign and is seeking your support. We are raising funds for buying supplies, and ensuring that the much-needed lifesaving medical equipment like oxygen-concentrators and ventilators are acquired and shipped to hospitals across Bharat.

Sponsor a Child

Sponsor a child project serves children of low-income families through donating fees, uniforms, books, career guidance, and counseling.

Project Details
Sponsor a Child program is founded on a holistic philosophy to span education, health, physical and cultural development of the child. Since 2009, we have been providing education for children in grades 4-10 from underprivileged families in India. Beneficiaries are from low-income families with parents who are maid-servants, day laborers, janitors, taxi drivers, and roadside vendors. The project that started in Bangalore (Karnataka), and, Hyderabad (Andhra Pradesh), is currently operating in tribal areas of Chamarajanagar, and, Uttara Kannada (in Karnataka), and also in Salem, Tamil Nadu. Since inception, we have served more than 3,400 children.

Toilet & Hygiene

Sewa International's Toilet and Hygiene Project for the Girl Child was conceived to provide sanitation facilities to girls who belong to the vulnerable section.

Project Details
Sewa International’s Toilet and Hygiene Project for the Girl Child was conceived to provide sanitation facilities to girls who belong to the vulnerable section of Indian society so that they can overcome social and cultural norms of the till now accepted practice of open defecation outside of the home.

There are several ‘rights’ given to citizens of India but the right to a safe, secure, and healthy life at home and in schools is not one of them. Thus, we believe a “Right to Sanitation Facilities”, especially for our women and girl children who face several challenges everyday just to attend nature calls in a safe and secure environment, is much needed.

ASPIRE Project

The ASPIRE Program was born out of Sewa's heartfelt response not simply to the perceived need, but to the genuine request for help from refugee children in Houston.

Project Details
Sewa's mission is to empower communities by sharing with them the resources and skills needed to enhance their own lives. For underserved youth in Houston, that empowerment is taking place through the ASPIRE Program.

The focus is on the overall development of the children, nurturing in them the knowledge and qualities required for social and academic success, such as emotional intelligence, competence in core subjects, critical thinking, and creativity.


Help India Defeat COVID-19

Sewa International have started 'Help India Defeat COVID-19' Campaign and is seeking your support. We are raising funds for buying supplies, and ensuring that the much-needed lifesaving medical equipment like oxygen-concentrators and ventilators are acquired and shipped to hospitals across Bharat.

Donate

COVID-19 Bharat Relief Activities

Sewa International Dharma Report

COVID-19 Volunteering Services












Ongoing Campaigns

Covid 19 - Support Bharath, Fundraiser

Goal: $5,000,000.00
Collected: $2,344,871.62
47%
Campaign End Date: 31st May 2021

COVID – 19 USA
Fundraiser

Goal: $1,000,000.00
Collected: $265,221.47
27%
Campaign End Date: 31st March 2021


Register Your DIY Campaign

Whether you're running a marathon, volunteering your time, or pledging your birthday or "arangetram gifts" to raise money for the Sewa cause, create a DIY (Do It Yourself) fundraising campaign to help make a difference.

Upcoming Events

  • Yoga for Diabetes - Stop Diabetes Movement

    • 17 Apr 2021
    • 7:00 AM (PDT)
    • 8 May 2021
    • 8:30 AM (PDT)
    • Online - The zoom link will be provided upon registration
    • 0
    Registration is closed


  • ISSA-Sewa Covid Help

    • 28 Apr 2021
    • (PDT)
    • 15 May 2021
    • (PDT)
    Register


  • Sewa Int'l & HSS - 5k Walk/Run May 2021

    • 1 May 2021
    • 8:30 AM (CDT)
    • John Paul Landing Park @ Cypress
    • 0
    Let's Walk/Run Into May 2021!!


    We will meet at John Paul Landing Park @ Cypress at 8:30 AM and start this month with health, peace and happiness in mind.

    *Detailed Instructions and directions shall be sent once you register. Every individual needs to register separately, as we need to know exact head count to follow social distancing norm.

    Walk-in's are not allowed due to pandemic, registration is mandatory

  • Sewa International LEAD 2021 - Chicago Chapter Registration

    • 1 May 2021
    • 9:00 AM (PDT)
    • 15 Aug 2021
    • 11:59 PM (PDT)
    • Chicago, Il
    Sewa International LEAD 2021 - Chicago Chapter

    (LEAD - Leadership, Education and Development)

    Youth Engagement Program for Students

    General Eligibility: Incoming and current Grade 9-12 students. They should always be sincere in their commitment to the values of Sewa and act with integrity and discipline.

    Program Dates: May to August 2021

    Selection Criteria: Limited seats; enrolled on a first-come first-serve basis. Open to all nationalities as well as religious and ethnic backgrounds.

    Registration Fee: $50 per student / $75 for more than 1 student from the same family (For calendar year 2021)

    As a part of the LEAD program, young adults are provided with opportunities to participate and / or lead various activities and to earn volunteering hours.

    Sample list of volunteering opportunities in 2021:

    1.     Sewa Chicago Area Initiatives

    a.       Highway Cleanup

    b.      Work for Food Banks

    c.       Teach Underserved Communities

    d.      Create your own DIY initiative to address community needs.

    2.      Sewa Chicago Education

    a.       College Application & Financing

    b.       STEM

    c.        Interaction with community leaders

    3.     Fundraising to support Sewa Projects

    a.       Sewa International's Toilet and Hygiene Project for the Girl Child (https://toilets-sewausa.org/)

    Contact chicago@sewausa.org for any questions.

    Create an account on the Sewa USA website - https://sewausa.org to enroll in the program. Once you have an account, start logging hours with Sewa and get it approved by one of the Sewa coordinators.

    For general questions- please refer to the FAQ - Sewa Chicago LEAD FAQs.pdf



  • Sewa Atlanta: Blood Drive

    • 2 May 2021
    • 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM (EDT)
    • Riverbrooke Community, 1050 Brushfoot Trail, Suwanee, GA 30024


    Sewa International in collaboration with Lifesouth is conducting blood drives in different communities on different days through 2021. The need for blood is very high in these tough times . Please register for any of the scheduled blood drives as per your convenience. Kindly support us in this noble cause and help someone in need of blood get a new life.

    Riverbrooke Community

    Sunday, May 02, 2021

    1050 Brushfoot Trail, Suwanee, GA 30024

    For Registration and Details please visit List of Sewa Atlanta Blood Drives (sewausa.org)

    Show details

  • 15th Sewa National Conference - 2021

    • 8 May 2021
    • 11:00 AM - 7:00 PM (EDT)
    • Zoom Call
    Show details

  • Sewa Atlanta: Blood Drive

    • 9 May 2021
    • 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM (EDT)
    • Arbor and Reserve at Lakeview, 3630 Oconee Ct, Cumming, Ga 30040


    Sewa International in collaboration with Lifesouth is conducting blood drives in different communities on different days through 2021. The need for blood is very high in these tough times . Please register for any of the scheduled blood drives as per your convenience. Kindly support us in this noble cause and help someone in need of blood get a new life.

    Arbor and Reserve at Lakeview

    Saturday May 9, 2021

    3630 Oconee Ct, Cumming, GA 30040


    Show details

  • Sewa Chicago - "HEALTH CARE PROXY AND LIVING WILL" Seminar

    • 16 May 2021
    • 1:30 PM - 2:45 PM (PDT)
    • Chicago, Il
    Show details

  • Sewa Atlanta: Blood Drive

    • 22 May 2021
    • 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM (EDT)
    • Parc at Creekstone, 2100 Manor View Rd, Cumming, GA 30041


    Sewa International in collaboration with Lifesouth is conducting blood drives in different communities on different days through 2021. The need for blood is very high in these tough times . Please register for any of the scheduled blood drives as per your convenience. Kindly support us in this noble cause and help someone in need of blood get a new life.

    Parc at Creekstone

    Saturday, May 22, 2021

    2100 Manor View Rd, Cumming, GA 30041


    Show details

  • Sewa Atlanta: Blood Drive

    • 13 Jun 2021
    • 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM (EDT)
    • Blackstone Community, 1735 Stonington Dr, Cumming, GA 30040


    Sewa International in collaboration with Lifesouth is conducting blood drives in different communities on different days through 2021. The need for blood is very high in these tough times . Please register for any of the scheduled blood drives as per your convenience. Kindly support us in this noble cause and help someone in need of blood get a new life.

    Blackstone Community

    Sunday, June 13, 2021

    1735 Stonington Dr, Cumming, GA 3004

    Show details

  • Sewa Atlanta: Blood Drive

    • 14 Aug 2021
    • 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM (EDT)
    • Stonebridge Community, 3660 Dalwood Dr, Suwanee, GA 30024


    Sewa International in collaboration with Lifesouth is conducting blood drives in different communities on different days through 2021. The need for blood is very high in these tough times . Please register for any of the scheduled blood drives as per your convenience. Kindly support us in this noble cause and help someone in need of blood get a new life.

    Show details

  • Sewa Atlanta: Blood Drive

    • 18 Sep 2021
    • 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM (EDT)
    • Thorngate Community, 1350 Morning Gate Court, Cumming, GA 30040


    Sewa International in collaboration with Lifesouth is conducting blood drives in different communities on different days through 2021. The need for blood is very high in these tough times . Please register for any of the scheduled blood drives as per your convenience. Kindly support us in this noble cause and help someone in need of blood get a new life.

    Thorngate Community

    Saturday, Sept 18, 2021

    1350 Morning Gate Court, Cumming, GA 30040


    Show details

  • Sewa Atlanta: Blood Drive

    • 6 Nov 2021
    • 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM (EDT)
    • Arbor and Reserve at Lakeview, 3630 Oconee Ct, Cumming, Ga 30040


    Sewa International in collaboration with Lifesouth is conducting blood drives in different communities on different days through 2021. The need for blood is very high in these tough times . Please register for any of the scheduled blood drives as per your convenience. Kindly support us in this noble cause and help someone in need of blood get a new life.

    Arbor and Reserve at Lakeview

    Saturday Nov 06, 2021

    3630 Oconee Ct, Cumming, Ga 30040


    Show details

  • Sewa Atlanta: Blood Drive

    • 7 Nov 2021
    • 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM (EST)
    • Riverbrooke Community, 1050 Brushfoot Trail, Suwanee, GA 30024


    Sewa International in collaboration with Lifesouth is conducting blood drives in different communities on different days through 2021. The need for blood is very high in these tough times . Please register for any of the scheduled blood drives as per your convenience. Kindly support us in this noble cause and help someone in need of blood get a new life.

    Riverbrooke Community

    Sunday, Nov 07, 2021

    1050 Brushfoot Trail, Suwanee, GA 30024


    Show details

  • Sewa Atlanta: Blood Drive

    • 4 Dec 2021
    • 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM (EST)
    • Parc at Creekstone, 2100 Manor View Rd, Cumming, GA 30041


    Sewa International in collaboration with Lifesouth is conducting blood drives in different communities on different days through 2021. The need for blood is very high in these tough times . Please register for any of the scheduled blood drives as per your convenience. Kindly support us in this noble cause and help someone in need of blood get a new life.

    Parc at Creekstone

    Saturday, Dec 04, 2021

    2100 Manor View Rd, Cumming, GA 30041


    Show details

  • Sewa Atlanta: Blood Drive

    • 12 Dec 2021
    • 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM (EST)
    • Blackstone Community, 1735 Stonington Dr, Cumming, GA 30040


    Sewa International in collaboration with Lifesouth is conducting blood drives in different communities on different days through 2021. The need for blood is very high in these tough times . Please register for any of the scheduled blood drives as per your convenience. Kindly support us in this noble cause and help someone in need of blood get a new life.

    Blackstone Community

    Sunday, June 13, 2021

    1735 Stonington Dr, Cumming, GA 3004

    Show details

News

Copyright © 2020 Sewa International All rights reserved. 

Sewa International is a tax-exempt, 501(c)(3) non profit organization registered in Georgia.

